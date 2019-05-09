Sununu Says Veto of Paid Family Leave Bill Is Imminent

Governor Chris Sununu says he will veto the paid family leave bill backed by Democrats. The veto should come soon.

Democrats sent the bill to Sununu's desk Wednesday. The governor was out of town, in New York for a series of media appearances.

When Sununu spoke with Fox Business host Trish Regan, one of three interviews Sununu granted the network, he made clear he was eager to veto the bill, which is funded via a mandatory payroll deduction.

The bill is also a priority for Democrats.

"For the first time in history, they are putting an income tax on my desk, I can’t wait to get home and veto it -- with pride," Sununu said.

Sununu boasted about the state of New Hampshire's economy, and said he poached businesses from New York and Connecticut all the time. He gave no examples. During his interviews, he also praised President Trump as a politician who connected to New Hampshire voters on a "gut level" and predicted Trump will win New Hampshire in 2020.

Sununu was more circumspect about his own 2020 plans. But he did say Senator Jeanne Shaheen, who is running for reelection, will be beaten, by him or another Republican.