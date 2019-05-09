Sununu Says Veto of Paid Family Leave Bill Is Imminent

By 18 minutes ago

Gov. Chris Sununu, shown here at a 2018 NHPR forum, had a mini media blitz in New York City on May 8, 2019.
Credit Allegra Boverman for NHPR

Governor Chris Sununu says he will veto the paid family leave bill backed by Democrats.  The veto should come soon.

Democrats sent the bill to Sununu's desk Wednesday. The governor was out of town, in New York for a series of media appearances.

When Sununu spoke with Fox Business host Trish Regan, one of three interviews Sununu granted the network, he made clear he was eager to veto the bill, which is funded via a mandatory payroll deduction.

The bill is also a priority for Democrats.

"For the first time in history, they are putting an income tax on my desk, I can’t wait to get home and veto it -- with pride," Sununu said.

Sununu boasted about the state of New Hampshire's economy, and said he poached businesses from New York and Connecticut all the time. He gave no examples. During his interviews, he also praised President Trump as a politician who connected to New Hampshire voters on a "gut level" and predicted Trump will win New Hampshire in 2020.

Sununu was more circumspect about his own 2020 plans. But he did say Senator Jeanne Shaheen, who is running for reelection, will be beaten, by him or another Republican.

Tags: 
Paid Family Leave
Chris Sununu

Related Content

Sununu Vetoes Bill to Repeal N.H.'s Death Penalty

By May 3, 2019
Josh Rogers / NHPR

Republican Governor Chris Sununu has made good on a promise to veto a bill repealing the death penalty in New Hampshire. Sununu did so at a community center named after Michael Briggs, the Manchester police officer who was killed more than a decade ago, and whose killer is the state's only death row inmate.

Pamela Smart Asks Governor and Council to Commute Her Life Sentence

By Apr 10, 2019
Jack Rodolico / NHPR

It’s been nearly 30 years since Pamela Smart was sentenced to life in prison for being an accomplice in the 1990 murder of her husband, Gregg. Since then, interest in one of New Hampshire’s most notorious murder cases has seemingly never waned, and the four then-teenage boys who confessed to being involved in the murder have been let out of prison.

This week, Smart, now 51, is making another attempt at freedom, using the only legal avenue she has left: Her attorney is petitioning Gov. Chris Sununu and the New Hampshire Executive Council to commute her life sentence and give her the possibility of parole.