 Sununu Says Trump 'Contributed' To Capitol Insurrection; Ed Commissioner Criticizes Parler Takedown | New Hampshire Public Radio

Sununu Says Trump 'Contributed' To Capitol Insurrection; Ed Commissioner Criticizes Parler Takedown

By 48 minutes ago

Gov. Chris Sununu (right) and House Speaker Sherman Packard on Jan. 7, 2021, after Sununu was sworn in for his third term as New Hampshire governor.
Credit Dave Lane / Union Leader

Gov.  Chris Sununu is criticizing President Trump's role in the storming of the Capitol last week, but he stopped short of calling for Trump's impeachment, saying the focus needs to be on ensuring an orderly transition of power.

In a statement, Sununu said "President Trump's rhetoric and actions contributed to the insurrection at the United States Capitol Building."

Sununu also said that what he called the "domestic terrorists" who participated in the attack should be prosecuted to the fullest extent of the law.

The governor declined, however to call for Trump's impeachment, noting that "President-Elect Biden has said impeachment is a matter for Congress to weigh, and I agree."     

Sununu, who supported Trump’s re-election bid, has pushed back on Trump’s repeated false claims of widespread voter fraud in the 2020 election. Several other Republican governors, including Phil Scott of Vermont, Charlie Baker of Massachusetts, and Larry Hogan of Maryland, have called for Trump’s immediate removal from office.

New Hampshire Education Commissioner Frank Edleblut is criticizing tech companies for suspending the social media platform Parler and removing President Trump from Twitter.
Credit Twitter

Meanwhile, state Education Commissioner Frank Edelblut, in a series of social media posts, criticized tech companies for banning Parler, a social network popular with conservatives, and Twitter, itself for banning Trump over the weekend.

In a statement, Edelbut acknowledged that "private companies are free to do as they wish within the law," but also argued that “the antidote to bad speech is more speech, not less."

Edelblut, a Republican, ran for governor in 2016 and hasn't ruled out doing so again.

Tags: 
NH Politics
Insurrection at the Capitol

