Sununu Says Costs Of New Training For Local Police Will Be Covered By State

Gov. Chris Sununu has granted a state commission on police accountability and transparency an extra 30 days to look into community relations and police misconduct. The commission, created in the wake of the killing of George Floyd, must deliver a full report with recommendations on police reform to the governor by the end of the month.

The commission has already released a preliminary list of recommendations, including a call for additional annual training for police officers in the state on topics like de-escalation and bias. On Tuesday, Sununu said the state will cover any costs associated with that new training, rather than leave that to local police departments.

“Whatever the need is around the training, the funding is not going to be the issue,” Sununu said in an afternoon press conference. “We can promise you that.”

Sununu said the money for these trainings will come out of the state’s general fund.

Meanwhile, the commission continues to take testimony on issues related to policing reform in New Hampshire. Commissioners met virtually Tuesday to hear testimony on the relationship between law enforcement and the communities they serve. Portsmouth Police Captain Mark Newport said his department is working to hire officers with different backgrounds, including more people of color.

"You know, we're hiring people that were mental health workers, social workers,” he told the commission. “Those are the people we're hiring as police officers now. But they're hard to find and there's a lot of competition."

Newport said it's essential for the public and law enforcement to better understand each other in order for relationships to improve.  Newport said, growing up Black in Massachusetts, he never would have considered becoming an officer, until he had an internship with the Portsmouth department in college, and he learned more about what it's actually like to work in law enforcement.

"I've had bad experiences with police officers growing up,” Newport said. “I've been stopped for driving while Black. I've looked down the barrel of a gun before I was a police officer, and I've been in situations where in a split-second decision I may not be here talking to you guys right now. I know what that feels like."

Newport said his knowledge of both sides of the police-public divide has made him a better officer.

police accountability and transparency
Racial Justice
Black Lives Matter
Chris Sununu
police

Related Content

Accountability Panel Sends Sununu Recommendations for Police Reforms in N.H.

By Jul 31, 2020

A statewide commission on police accountability and transparency has sent Gov. Chris Sununu recommendations for reforms to police training in New Hampshire.

Sununu created the commission in mid-June in response to the killing of George Floyd at the hands of Minneapolis police.

Sununu Tasks Panel With Offering Ideas On Police Accountability, Transparency

By Jun 16, 2020
Dan Tuohy/NHPR

Gov. Chris Sununu is pulling together a commission to look at police accountability and transparency in New Hampshire.

Sununu said he doesn't think New Hampshire is at what he termed a “crisis point” when it comes to police and community relations. But he wants the new commission to reexamine everything from police training to misconduct investigations and come back with recommendations within 45 days.

The goal, Sununu said, is to identify solutions that will enhance transparency.