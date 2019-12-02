Sununu Opposes Changing N.H. Highway Exit Numbers

Governor Chris Sununu says he’ll fight a proposal to renumber New Hampshire’s highway exits based on their mile markers.

The state department of transportation has reportedly said it favors changing from sequential exits to exits numbered by mile – as is required by federal law.

Federal regulators could in theory withhold funding from states that don’t obey. New Hampshire already receives the lowest state share of federal transportation money.

But the current exit numbers are used by some businesses in advertising materials. And Sununu says they’re a source of local pride.

He tweeted this week, quote, “We won't let misguided and wasteful Washington policies force us into changing our state's iconic Exit numbers."

New Hampshire, Vermont and Delaware will be the only states left using the sequential system … after Massachusetts converts its exit to mile numbers in the next two years.