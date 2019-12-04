Sununu Asks For Offshore Wind Studies Ahead Of Regional Task Force Meeting

By 2 minutes ago

Credit BOEM.gov

The state has begun preparing for potential offshore wind development in the Gulf of Maine.

Governor Chris Sununu issued an executive order Tuesday calling for two studies on the issue, due by January 2021. They'll look at how offshore wind could reduce greenhouse gas emissions in New Hampshire, and at how existing port infrastructure could benefit.

The order also sets up four advisory boards related to wind – focused on environmental impacts, economic development, existing offshore industries and infrastructure.

The legislature will consider similar measures and more funding for wind-related work next session.

Sununu’s new advisory boards will work alongside a federal, regional task force on wind in the Gulf of Maine, which also includes Maine, Massachusetts and area tribes.

New Hampshire will host the first public meeting of the group next week at UNH.

Officials say turbine development off the Gulf of Maine could happen within a decade, if their plans succeed.

Tags: 
offshore wind
Energy
NH Politics

Related Content

First Public Meeting For Offshore Wind Task Force Will Take Place In N.H.

By Nov 18, 2019
WPS Geography

New Hampshire will host the kick-off meeting of a federal offshore wind task force for the Gulf of Maine. The meeting is set for Dec. 12 at the University of New Hampshire.

It will be open to the public, with time for public input.

'A Whole New Industry': N.H. To Work With Neighboring States On Offshore Wind in Gulf of Maine

By Oct 24, 2019
Annie Ropeik / NHPR

New Hampshire, Maine and Massachusetts will work together on large-scale offshore wind development in the Gulf of Maine. Stakeholders from the three states met today in Manchester talk about the possibilities and obstacles for that new industry.

The event was hosted by the Environmental Business Council of New England at the state headquarters of Eversource, which is developing several large offshore wind projects elsewhere in the Northeast.

What's Next for Renewable Energy Projects in N.H.?

By The Exchange Aug 7, 2019
Amy Quinton for NHPR

The recent defeat of Northern Pass was a major setback for the import of large-scale hydropower into the region.  Meanwhile, efforts to build more solar and wind power are still underway… and some towns and cities have set their own renewable goals. We'll look at the reliability of these technologies… and  talk about their role in the future of our region’s power grid. 

The Future Of Offshore Wind In New Hampshire

By The Exchange Apr 24, 2019
Ashley Dace

This year has featured bipartisan discussion around offshore wind development in the Granite State. Why now? And what effect could this have on our state's economy, environment, and energy landscape?

Energy Industry Says N.H. Could Soon See Offshore Wind, Modernized Grid, More E.V. Chargers

By Mar 28, 2019
Annie Ropeik / NHPR

Energy industry players announced big plans for the future of New Hampshire’s electric grid at a conference in Concord Thursday -- even as some progressive energy ideas continue to stir controversy in state government. 

A major offshore wind developer says it plans to explore the possibility of involving Pease International Tradeport in its business.

Site Evaluation Committee Holds First Hearing On Fitzwilliam Solar Array

By 16 hours ago
Flicker CC / https://flic.kr/p/drsrm8

An application to build what could be New Hampshire's largest solar array cleared its first step at a public meeting Tuesday with the state's Site Evaluation Committee.

Committee members unanimously voted that NextEra Energy’s application was complete.

The 30 megawatt solar array in Fitzwilliam could be the state’s largest and is the first solar proposal to come before the SEC.

NextEra had requested a waiver for on certain decommissioning requirements of the solar array.  But the committee unanimously voted to defer ruling on that request until later in the process.

As Dartmouth Tries To Move Away From Fossil Fuels, What Role Will Biomass Play?

By Oct 29, 2019
Annie Ropeik / NHPR

Dartmouth College had a plan to build a wood chip burning plant to heat its campus. This would have added a new biomass market for landowners and foresters within a 50 mile radius of Hanover.  

But, after months of local pressure the College said it would reconsider building the plant. Dartmouth’s decision speaks to the complexity of using wood biomass to transition away from burning fossil fuels.