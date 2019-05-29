Sununu Announces N.H. Lawsuits Against Companies Over PFAS

New Hampshire is filing two lawsuits against companies in connection with PFAS water contamination in the state.

Gov. Chris Sununu announced the litigation today in a joint appearance with Attorney General Gordon MacDonald and Bob Scott, the commissioner of New Hampshire Department of Environmental Services.

The lawsuits cite allegations against 3M, DuPont, the Chemours Company, Chemguard Inc., Tyco Fire Products LP, Buckeye Fire Equipment Co., Kidde-Fenwal Inc., and National Foam Inc.

(This is a developing story and this post will be updated soon.)

READ the lawsuits below:

And the second lawsuit: