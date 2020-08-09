Sunday Puzzle: Famous Names

On-air challenge: Every answer today is the name of a famous person whose first initial and last name, in order, spell a word. For example, take Benjamin Rush, signer of the Declaration of Independence. The B of Benjamin + his last name spells BRUSH. I'll give you clues to the parts. You give me the names.

1. Oscar-winning actor (3,5) — expression of appreciation

2. Singer with the Supremes (5,4) — worthless stuff

3. Former baseball star (4,4) — writing that's not poetry

4. Comedian and former host of the Oscars (5,4) — earthenware pot

5. Singer with the group Hole (8,4) — garlic bulb

6. Oldtime comedian with a radio show (4,5) — opposite of risen

7. Co-star of "Desperate Housewives" (4,7) — former British prime minister

Last week's challenge: This challenge came from listener Alan Hochbaum, of Duluth, Ga. Think of a famous living American whose first and last names have a total of eight letters — all different. Five of these letters are consecutive in the alphabet. The remaining three can be rearranged to spell a woman's nickname. What famous American is this?

Challenge answer: Elon Musk --> KLMNO + SUE

Winner: Don Bottomley of Beaverton, Ore.

This week's challenge: This week's challenge comes from listener Barbara Weinstein, of Lincoln, Mass. Think of a famous living person in the entertainment field whose first name is a bird. The person's last name is a quality of this bird — something its feathers have. Who's the famous person, and what's the bird?

