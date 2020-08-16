Sunday Puzzle: City Shuffle

On-air challenge: Every answer today is the name of a major foreign city that is not the capital of its country. I'll give you anagrams. You name the cities.

Example: EDSEL, England --> Leeds

1. ROCK, Ireland

2. AVENGE, Switzerland

3. GOALS, Nigeria

4. REDDENS, Germany

5. PLANES, Italy

6. DRAMAS, India

7. ONLY, France

8. NEW PART, Belgium

9. VALIANCE, Spain

10. APROPOS, Japan

Last week's challenge: This challenge came from listener Barbara Weinstein, of Lincoln, Mass. Think of a famous living person in the entertainment field whose first name is a bird. The person's last name is a quality of this bird — something its feathers have. Who's the famous person, and what's the bird?

Challenge answer: Martin Sheen

Winner: Jeffrey Bateman, Mesa, Ariz.

This week's challenge: This is a spinoff of today's on-air puzzle. Think of a major city in France whose name is an anagram of a major city in Italy. Each city has more than 100,000 people.

Submit Your Answer

If you know the answer to next week's challenge, submit it here. Listeners who submit correct answers win a chance to play the on-air puzzle. Important: Include a phone number where we can reach you by Thursday, August 20, at 3 p.m. ET.

