Sunday Puzzle: Accept Some Substitutes

On-air challenge: I'm going to give you some six-letter words. For each one, change one of the consonants to a vowel to make another familiar six-letter word.

Example: DEFECT --> DEFEAT

1. AVENGE

2. DIPPER

3. MIGHTY

4. PREPPY

5. GROUSE

6. MADDEN

7. BIKING

8. CARTER

9. GRANGE

10. DECENT

11. STANCH

12. STANCE

Last week's challenge: This came from listener Judy Horn, of Reading, Mass. Name a famous person with the initials M.C. The first initial and last name anagram to the person's field of renown. What is it?

Challenge answer: Michael Caine --> CINEMA

Winner: Danette Pachtner of Durham, N.C.

This week's challenge: This week's challenge comes from listener Greg VanMechelen of Berkeley, Calif. Take the name of a famous actor — 4 letters in the first name, 5 letters in the last. Spoonerize it. That is, interchange the initial consonant sounds of the first and last names. The result will be two new familiar first names — one male, one female — that start with the same letter ... but that letter is pronounced differently in the two names. Who's the actor?

