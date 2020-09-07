



Edit | Remove





Contribute $10 or more per month as a sustaining member (or a $120 or more single gift) to NHPR and you can request a 12-month subscription to Babbel. Study one language or multiple languages. This unique subscription provides access to all 14 languages that Babbel offers. Learn anytime, anywhere and at your own pace. Languages: Spanish, French, German, Italian, Brazillian Portugese, Russian, Turkish, Polish, English, Indonesian, Dutch, Danish, Swedish, and Norwegian.







To Donate:

• Online

• Call (888) 805-6477



