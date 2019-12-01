Submit Your Questions for Mayor Pete Buttigieg

The Exchange sits down with Democratic presidential candidate Pete Buttigieg on Friday, Dec. 6 at 9 a.m. before a live audience to discuss domestic and international issues, from health care and the economy to instability and conflict in the Middle East and elsewhere in the world. In recent polls, the mayor of South Bend, Indiana, who has cast himself as a voice for unity and pragmatism, has surged into the top tier of primary candidates. What is your question for Mayor Buttigieg? We plan to include listener questions throughout the interview.

Submit your question below and click here to attend this event.

_