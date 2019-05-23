Freshman Congressman Chris Pappas ran in 2018 on policies such as a $12 national minimum wage, reducing medical costs and enacting nationwide paid family leave. Now it's time to check in with Congressman Pappas about his first term in the House. On Tuesday, May 29th at 9 a.m., Pappas gives us an update and answers questions on The Exchange.

So far this session, he's co-sponsored the Climate Action Now Act, aimed at getting the U.S. back into the 2015 Paris Climate Accord, as well as the Equality Act, a measure to prohibit discrimination on the basis of sex, sexual orientation, and gender identity.

Of the measure, he said "As a proud member of the LGBTQ community, I can attest that attitudes in this country have changed for the better, and it is time that our laws catch up. Congress can send a message to LGBTQ Americans everywhere that we see you, that we celebrate you for who you are."

Pappas rejected taking a paycheck while the government shutdown persisted in early 2019. The government reopened January 25th, a little over three weeks after Pappas's pledge. Pappas declared his support for the Green New Deal in December 2018.

Submit your questions for Congressman Chris Pappas and listen to The Exchange on Tuesday, May 28th at 9 a.m.

