Steyer Makes First Swing Through N.H. Since Jumping into 2020 Race

2020 presidential hopeful Tom Steyer made his first swing through the state since announcing his candidacy earlier this month. The billionaire from California met with members of the New Hampshire Young Democrats in Manchester on Tuesday, where he called for a gloves off approach to defeating Republicans.

“I’m so sick of these people in Washington who are so nice,” said Steyer, over sandwiches and salads at Waterworks Cafe. “No, they are cheating, they are breaking the law, they are conspiring against American citizens. No! There is nothing nice about this.”

Steyer made a name for himself in Democratic politics by calling for the impeachment of President Trump, and for his wallet: the billionaire pledged to contribute big money to defeat what he terms "science deniers" who reject climate change.

After finishing lunch, he shared his vision for the campaign with reporters.

“I’d like to see the actual issues addressed, I’d like to see Democrats put forward an actual vision for what we are trying to accomplish,” said Steyer. “And I’d like to see that we have something that’s not about Mr. Trump, but is so much better than Mr. Trump. That he’s the afterthought on the ash heap of history that he deserves to be.”

Earlier Tuesday, Steyer made a stop at Teatottaler in Somersworth.