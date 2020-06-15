As Stay-At-Home Order Expires, Some City Officials Voice Concern

With the expiration of Governor Sununu’s stay at home order, some city officials are approaching this new phase with concern amid reports of spikes in coronavirus cases among some states that have reopened their economies.

Speaking on The Exchange, Manchester Mayor Joyce Craig said she's especially worried about removing the 10-person cap on social gatherings and would have preferred clearer guidance -- a more gradual approach -- before taking this next step.

"So it could have increased to maybe 20 or 50, but where there's no limit, that does make me a little nervous," Craig said.

The city, meanwhile, has yet to get adequate control of the coronavirus, Craig said.

"It is challenging. Here in Manchester, we are watching our data constantly, and we still have not seen a 14-day decrease in the number of COVID positive cases, which is what the recommendation is. So we are consistently and continually saying 'Continue to wear the mask, social distance, proceed with caution,' because we don't want to be in a situation where we open up everything and then we have to close things down again."

Alderwoman-at-large Shoshanna Kelly of Nashua says she understands the urge to resume normal actitives such as going out to eat, though she herself and is not quite ready to dine indoors. "The pandemic is still here. It's not going away just because we flipped the switch."

In late May, by a vote of 10 to 3, the Nashua Board of Alderman approved a mandate requiring customers entering business establishments to wear a mask. "We felt strongly about doing that on the recommendation of our board of health, but also because we're a border community to Massachusetts." Kelly says she believes that has helped keep the city's coronavirus numbers relatively low.

Manchester does not mandate masks, though officials have discussed the idea, Craig said.

"We would expect something like that to come from our board of health, and it has not yet. We do see in our community that many individuals wear masks and we do continue to promote that as best we can. But right now it's a strong recommendation."

Mayor George Hansel of Keene says coronavirus outbreaks in some states that have reopened concern him. "But we have to continue to educate people" he said. "Keep wearing your mask, keep practicing all these good habits that you've learned over the past several months. And that's one of the reasons we've been able to keep the number of confirmed cases in Chester County so low. It's because of our good behavior."

For all three city leaders, reviving the economy while protecting public health is a balancing act that requires a mix of vigilance and optimism. "When all of this started, I said, 'If it feels like we overreacted, then we did a good job,'" Kelly said.

Governor Sununu has said he is confident about shifting to a "safer at home advisory," part of a gradual opening plan that began weeks ago, accompanied by ramped up testing. Even under this new advisory, Sununu is urging residents to continue wearing masks and practicing social distancing. And, he has said, if the state has to pull back from reopening, it is prepared to do so.

For the latest information on COVID-19 cases in New Hampshire, visit here.