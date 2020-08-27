Statewide Drought Worsens As Severe Dry Conditions Spread In Southern N.H.

Drought conditions are spreading and getting worse in New Hampshire, after months of below-average rainfall.

Twenty-three percent of the state is now in a severe drought – where crops, wildlife, forests and groundwater will likely be impacted. The worst conditions are in the southeastern and south central part of the state.

Nearly all of the rest of New Hampshire is in moderate drought, except for a few isolated parts of the North Country.

It’s prompted nearly 100 water systems statewide to put mandatory restrictions on outdoor water use. Forty-four other systems now have voluntary bans in place, according to the Department of Environmental Services.

The state has seen about 30 percent less precipitation than average since late May, according to DES, with Rockingham County down nearly 50 percent from its historic norm.