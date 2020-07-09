State Epidemiologists Answer Your Questions About COVID-19 In The Summer Tourism Season

As businesses reopen and people increase their travel and navigate the summer, we talk with our state epidemiologists about the current spread of COVID-19 in New Hampshire, and the latest information about the virus. We also talk about risk assessment as the pandemic continues.
Air date: Thursday, July 9, 2020.
GUESTS:
Dr. Benjamin Chan - State epidemiologist for New Hampshire.
Dr. Elizabeth Talbot - Infectious disease specialist at Dartmouth-Hitchcock Medical Center and the deputy state epidemiologist.