State Epidemiologists Answer Your Questions About COVID-19 In The Summer Tourism Season

COVID-19 testing site in Concord.
Credit Josh Rogers/NHPR

As businesses reopen and people increase their travel and navigate the summer, we talk with our state epidemiologists about the current spread of COVID-19 in New Hampshire, and the latest information about the virus.  We also talk about risk assessment as the pandemic continues. 

 Air date: Thursday, July 9, 2020. 

GUESTS:

  • Dr. Benjamin Chan - State epidemiologist for New Hampshire. 

  • Dr. Elizabeth Talbot - Infectious disease specialist at Dartmouth-Hitchcock Medical Center and the deputy state epidemiologist.  

Ben Chan

