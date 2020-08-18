State Commission Says Police Departments Should Collect Demographic Data on Arrests

A statewide commission on police accountability and transparency says that all New Hampshire police agencies should start collecting data on demographics, including race, for arrests, citations and motor vehicle stops. They say that data should be shared with the public.

The commission also says agencies should dedicate an officer or unit to community policing and engagement.

These and other new recommendations come as part of the commission's ongoing work to improve relationships between local law enforcement agencies and the communities they serve. Gov. Chris Sununu created the commission in mid-June in response to the killing of George Floyd at the hands of Minneapolis police officers.

The commission has been studying how police misconduct is reported and investigated in New Hampshire and is expected to issue a final report on how at the end of the month.