St. Paul's School To Remove Names of Former Rectors From School Buildings

St. Paul's School in Concord, N.H.
  St. Paul’s School in Concord will remove the names of two former rectors – Bill Oates and Bill Matthews – from buildings on the school’s campus.

The decision came after conversations within the school's community, about whether former school leaders involved with mishandling reports of sexual abuse should continue to be honored. 

The Board of Trustees sent an email to the St. Paul’s community on Saturday saying the names will be removed from the performing arts building and the hockey center. 

Kathy Giles is the current rector of St. Paul’s School. She says that in the past, the school hasn’t always engaged in difficult conversations like this one.

“One of our faults in the past has been that school leadership has ignored the bad news that has come forward,” said Giles. “In this case, the Board made the deliberate decision not to do that and instead to engage in the fact-finding and decision-making process” 

The school is currently under government oversight, after an agreement with the New Hampshire Attorney General's Office last year.

 

St. Paul's School

Related Content

AG Releases First Report By St. Paul's School Independent Overseer

By Aug 21, 2019
St. Paul's School

The New Hampshire Attorney General's office has released the first report required under the terms of its settlement with  St. Paul's School.  The Concord prep school reached an agreement with prosecutors last year stemming from decades-long allegations of sexual misconduct on campus.  

The report is the first St. Paul's will be subject to for five years under the settlement agreement. The report covers the first six months of 2019.

AG Names Compliance Overseer For St. Paul's School Settlement

By Dec 21, 2018

The New Hampshire Attorney General's office has picked Keene State College's director of campus safety to oversee St. Paul's school's compliance with the settlement it reached with the state over its handling of sexual misconduct by faculty and students. 

Jeffrey T. Maher holds a law degree, and spent 20 years working for the Nashua Police Department, retiring as a Captain.

Deputy Attorney General Jane Young says starting Feb. 9, Maher will be at St. Paul's School, and reporting back to prosecutors for at least three years and possibly as long as five.