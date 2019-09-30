St. Paul's School To Remove Names of Former Rectors From School Buildings

St. Paul’s School in Concord will remove the names of two former rectors – Bill Oates and Bill Matthews – from buildings on the school’s campus.

The decision came after conversations within the school's community, about whether former school leaders involved with mishandling reports of sexual abuse should continue to be honored.

The Board of Trustees sent an email to the St. Paul’s community on Saturday saying the names will be removed from the performing arts building and the hockey center.

Kathy Giles is the current rector of St. Paul’s School. She says that in the past, the school hasn’t always engaged in difficult conversations like this one.

“One of our faults in the past has been that school leadership has ignored the bad news that has come forward,” said Giles. “In this case, the Board made the deliberate decision not to do that and instead to engage in the fact-finding and decision-making process”

The school is currently under government oversight, after an agreement with the New Hampshire Attorney General's Office last year.