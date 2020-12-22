 St. Paul's School Agrees To Measures In Order To Prevent Potential Criminal Prosecution | New Hampshire Public Radio

St. Paul's School Agrees To Measures In Order To Prevent Potential Criminal Prosecution

Credit Ben McLeod / Flickr Creative Commons

St. Paul's School has agreed to take new steps to comply with a 2018 settlement with the New Hampshire Department of Justice that spared the Concord boarding school from potential criminal prosecution for child endangerment.

As part of the agreement, St. Paul's will hire an additional staffer and commission a new assessment of its student safety polices.

The state's announcement that St. Paul's will fulfill four requests made by the Attorney General comes two months after the Independent Compliance Overseer hired to ensure student safety at St. Paul's, resigned in protest, claiming St. Paul's was improperly meddling in his work.

It also followed a meeting last week between the schools rector, board of Trustees chairman and top state lawyers.

In a letter to the Attorney General, St. Paul's agreed that the school would have a new compliance overseer on the job by the time students returned from winter break, hire a support staffer for the overseer, and indemnify both for actions taken in their official capacity.

The school will ago engage RAINN, the Rape, Abuse & Incest National Network review student safety polices.

In a letter to St. Paul's, Deputy Attorney general Jane Young wrote that the new policies would ensure the school met the "letter and spirit" of the 2018 settlement.

St. Paul's lawyer, meanwhile, told the state that it was agreeing to most of the new requests out of a spirit of cooperation "without any obligation to do so in the settlement agreement."

Official Tasked With Ensuring St. Paul's School Compliance Resigns

By Oct 19, 2020
NHPR Photo

An official overseeing the response by St. Paul’s School in Concord to cases of campus sexual misconduct has resigned, saying school leaders are blocking his efforts.

Report: St. Paul's School Can Improve Policies on Investigating Abuse And Helping Victims

By Jan 17, 2020
NHPR Photo

A report released by the state attorney general's office found that a New Hampshire prep school rocked by sexual abuse claims is providing support to students but that its policies around investigating a crime and assisting a victim can be improved.

The report by a third party is the second on St. Paul's School following accusations of abuse by 20 former faculty members over several decades.

Rather than bringing the charges over the abuse, the attorney general's office entered an agreement with the school to put it under government oversight.

St. Paul's School To Remove Names of Former Rectors From School Buildings

By Sara Willa Ernst Sep 30, 2019
NHPR Photo

  St. Paul’s School in Concord will remove the names of two former rectors – Bill Oates and Bill Matthews – from buildings on the school’s campus.

The decision came after conversations within the school's community, about whether former school leaders involved with mishandling reports of sexual abuse should continue to be honored. 

AG Releases First Report By St. Paul's School Independent Overseer

By Aug 21, 2019
St. Paul's School

The New Hampshire Attorney General's office has released the first report required under the terms of its settlement with  St. Paul's School.  The Concord prep school reached an agreement with prosecutors last year stemming from decades-long allegations of sexual misconduct on campus.  

The report is the first St. Paul's will be subject to for five years under the settlement agreement. The report covers the first six months of 2019.

St. Paul's School in Concord Welcomes New Leader

By Jul 2, 2019
Peter Biello / NHPR

St. Paul’s School in Concord has a new head of school.   Kathleen Carroll Giles has taken on the role after the former rector, Michael Hirschfeld, stepped down in January.