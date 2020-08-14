Squam Lake: Turn Off The Lights And Celebrate Stars This Weekend

Conservation groups in the Squam Lakes region want residents to turn off their lights and watch the stars for an hour Saturday night.

The event marks the 60th anniversary of the Squam Lake Conservation Society.

People in the Squam Lakes--or anywhere--are invited to turn off all artificial lights starting at 9 p.m. It should reduce light pollution and let features like the Milky Way and more stars become visible.

Dark skies are considered a part of land conservation - they help with astronomy and protect animals sensitive to light.

There are around 30 dark sky preserves in the US, many in western states and Appalachia. The Katahdin Woods and Waters National Monument in Maine became the first official dark sky place in the Northeast earlier this year.