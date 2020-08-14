 Squam Lake: Turn Off The Lights And Celebrate Stars This Weekend | New Hampshire Public Radio

Squam Lake: Turn Off The Lights And Celebrate Stars This Weekend

By 1 hour ago

The Night with the Stars event marks the 60th anniversary of the Squam Lake Conservation Society.
Credit Courtesy

Conservation groups in the Squam Lakes region want residents to turn off their lights and watch the stars for an hour Saturday night.

The event marks the 60th anniversary of the Squam Lake Conservation Society.

People in the Squam Lakes--or anywhere--are invited to turn off all artificial lights starting at 9 p.m. It should reduce light pollution and let features like the Milky Way and more stars become visible.

Dark skies are considered a part of land conservation - they help with astronomy and protect animals sensitive to light.

There are around 30 dark sky preserves in the US, many in western states and Appalachia. The Katahdin Woods and Waters National Monument in Maine became the first official dark sky place in the Northeast earlier this year.

Tags: 
squam lake
sky

Related Content

Something Wild: The Bite of the Nature Bug

By Andrew Parrella, & Jun 16, 2017
Courtesy Duncan C via Flickr/Creative Commons.

At Something Wild we like to talk about some of the interesting wildlife or natural occurrences you can find in New Hampshire. We hope you learn a little something wild along the way; sometimes that’s birds and bees, sometimes that’s flowers and trees, but today we want to talk about that thing called love. 