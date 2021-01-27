Special Programming: Voices From The Ghetto

Join NHPR on Saturday, January 30, from 10 to 11 p.m. (Best of Public Radio slot) for a special program Voices From The Ghetto, from our partners at the BBC World Service and APM.

January 27 marks Holocaust Memorial Day, and countries around the world are commemorating the end of the tragedy of the Holocaust that occurred during the Second World War. Looking at this side of history, NHPR will air the story of a remarkable secret project conducted inside the Warsaw Ghetto during World War II. Codenamed Oyneg Shabbat (Joy of the Sabbath), a team of 'researchers' wrote and collected documents detailing life and death inside the ghetto.

Drawing on the words of the Oyneg Shabbat project and the memories of Janina Davidowicz, then a child who escaped the Ghetto just before its destruction, this program marks the time behind the walls when people lived and struggled for another life, using rare recordings to reimagine the sounds of an extinguished world.