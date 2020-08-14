Special Coverage: Political Conventions

As part of our continuing coverage of key stops on the road to the 2020 U.S. presidential election, NHPR will offer special coverage of the Democratic and Republican National Conventions.

NHPR will run live NPR coverage of the conventions, featuring NPR hosts and reporters.

The schedule thus far:

Democratic National Convention

Monday, August 17 – Thursday, August 20

On those weekday evenings, coverage will begin at 9 p.m. and will run through at least 11:30 p.m. The convention will be based in Milwaukee, Wisconsin.

Republican National Convention

Monday, August 24 – Thursday, August 27

On those weekday evenings, coverage is expected to begin at 9 p.m. and will run through at least 11:30 p.m. The convention will be based in Charlotte, North Carolina.

Along with on-air coverage, visit nhpr.org or follow us on social media for the latest updates.