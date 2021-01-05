SPECIAL COVERAGE: Governor Sununu's Inaugural Address

Join NHPR on Thursday, January 7 at 7 p.m., for special live coverage of the inauguration of Governor Christopher Sununu.

Gov. Sununu is beginning his third term as New Hampshire’s chief executive.

NHPR is expected to begin its broadcast coverage of the Governor’s inaugural address around 7 p.m. Host Peter Biello will be joined by NHPR’s Senior Political Reporter Josh Rogers, who will provide updates from the New Hampshire State House and give analysis.

Online, NHPR will air the speech via YouTube Live. Listeners and viewers can find a live link to the stream on the day of the inauguration either on nhpr.org or NHPR’s Facebook page.

NHPR will air the speech in its entirety, with analysis taking place both before and after.

Listen live at NHPR on the radio throughout the state, or stream at nhpr.org.