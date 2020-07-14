Special Broadcast: Writers on a New England Stage

Join us this Friday evening for a replay of a literary conversation with NHPR’s Peter Biello and an acclaimed author David Blight, to discuss his award-winning biography Frederick Douglass. The program was recorded in January live from the Music Hall in Portsmouth; it will air this Friday evening at 9 p.m. on NHPR.

Arguably, Douglass is considered the most important African American of the 19th century as a famed orator, writer and leading abolitionist during a turbulent period in American history. The biography traces his life from his beginnings as a slave to his later years as a widely traveled orator, activist and patriot.

Blight is an author, professor and historian at Yale University. He’s the author or editor of a dozen books, and spent much of his professional life studying the life and legacy of Frederick Douglass. Critics hailed Blight’s book as a major achievement in scholarship around Frederick Douglass. The biography won the 2019 Pulitzer Prize for History, and was cited as one of the best books of the year by leading national media including The New York Times Book Review, The Wall Street Journal, and The Boston Globe.

The literary conversation is part of Writers on a New England Stage, a partnership of The Music Hall and New Hampshire Public Radio.