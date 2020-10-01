Special Broadcast: Voting in America

Join NHPR on Friday, Oct. 9, from 7 p.m. to 8 p.m. and again on Saturday, Oct. 10 from 10 p.m. to 11 p.m. (repeat) for a special broadcast of Voting In America – an NPR Special Report exploring an extraordinary electoral season, further complicated by an ongoing global pandemic.

With early voting now underway, NPR hosts Scott Detrow and Juana Summers will report on how voters are navigating unprecedented challenges to casting ballots this year. Listeners will also hear about long-existing historical impediments to voting and how issues of accesability have been exacerbated this year. With one month left to the presidential election, the special will also delve into providing practical tips on avoiding misinformation as the votes are counted.

NOTE: The program will air in the time slots usually reserved for The World and The Best of Public Radio.

In addition, NHPR is offering continued coverage of the presidential and vice presidential debates. For details, click here.