Special Broadcast: Three-Part Call-in National Conversation in Lead-up to Election 2020

This fall, NHPR will continue to carry a series of conversations from public media partner WNYC, exploring key questions leading up to the national election in November.

Join NHPR on September 22, 23 and 24, from 9 p.m. to 10 p.m. for a three-part pre-election special, “America Are We Ready?” Hosted by WNYC’s Brian Lehrer, each broadcast will feature special guests, co-hosts and calls from listeners from across the country. The three broadcasts will explore different themes: the pandemic, our ongoing national racial justice conversation, and what’s at stake for the middle class in the current economy.

Program highlights:

Tuesday, September 22 – 9 p.m. to 10 p.m. – America, Are We Ready To Vote In A Pandemic?

The first call-in special will delve into President Trump and Vice President Biden’s respective plans for handling the pandemic, including whether any further response should be national in scope, what tone a response could take, and where to spend federal tax dollars.

Co-host: Christina Greer, politics editor at The Grio and co-host of the weekly podcast FAQNYC.

Wednesday, September 23 – 9 p.m. to 10 p.m. – America, Are We Ready For Truth And Reconciliation?

The second part will explore reconciliation and its effects, exploring questions such as who owes who what, financially and otherwise, to approach real equality in America. And what and how serious are efforts by President Trump, Vice President Biden, and other Republican and Democratic approaches to getting toward real equality in our country.

Co-host: Kai Wright, host of WNYC’s The United States of Anxiety.

Thursday, September 24 – 9 p.m. to 10 p.m. – America, Are We Ready To Save The Middle Class?

The final episode of the three-show arc will take a look at both capitalist and socialist approaches to serving the middle class. The conversation will probe whether either approach really contributes to saving the middle class and reversing income quality. And will look at where President Trump and Vice President Biden and the power brokers in each of their parties sit along this spectrum.