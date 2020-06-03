Special Broadcast: Spotlight on Black Trauma and Policing

Nationwide and global protests continue over the death of George Floyd in police custody. NHPR continues to bring listeners special programming, the latest news and conversation as events unfold. Tune in this Friday, June 5, for a special broadcast from Minnesota Public Radio and American Public Media.

The special is a recording of a virtual event, held on June 3 and produced by Call to Mind, an initiative from American Public Media to foster new conversations about mental health. The broadcast will air at 1 p.m., preempting the second hour of Here & Now on NHPR.

See the following program description, courtesy of American Public Media:

The death of George Floyd, a black man killed while being forcefully detained by a Minneapolis Police officer, has sparked peaceful demonstrations and destructive riots between protesters and police in the Twin Cities and across the country. Join MPR News host Angela Davis for a pre-recorded discussion with cultural trauma experts about the most recent high-profile incident to become an example of historic racial injustice. How does racial and cultural trauma affect black Americans and others? What are the needed supports and treatments to promote healing? How can a trauma-informed approach de-escalate interactions and help prevent future deadly incidents?

Angela will be joined by community leaders and cultural trauma experts, including:

Resmaa Menakem, LICSW, cultural trauma expert and founder of Justice Leadership Solutions in Minneapolis

Justin Terrell, Executive Director of the Council for Minnesotans of African Heritage

Brittany Lewis, Founder and CEO of Research in Action, an urban research, strategy and engagement firm based in Minnesota

Tune in Friday at 1 p.m. on NHPR to hear this community conversation, originating from Minnesota.