Special Broadcast: Rosanne Cash on The Folk Show

Join NHPR this Sunday evening, August 9, as The Folk Show welcomes a special guest: GRAMMY Award-winning musician, singer, songwriter and author Rosanne Cash.

Host Kate McNally interviewed the multi-talented artist, with Cash calling in via Zoom from her home in New York City. Renowned New York City musician and public radio announcer Terrance McKnight also joined in for the call. The conversation touched on Cash’s career spanning several musical genres, her musical inspirations, and plans for future projects. Also discussed: The Edward MacDowell Medal.

During ordinary times, Cash would be making a trip to New Hampshire soon. Earlier this year, MacDowell - the artists residency program in Peterborough - announced Cash would receive the prestigious Edward MacDowell Medal. The MacDowell Medal is presented each year to an artist “who has made an outstanding contribution to American culture.” Previous winners include Leonard Bernstein, John Updike, Georgia O’Keeffe, I.M. Pei, Sonny Rollins and Toni Morrison. First awarded in 1960, Cash is the 61st recipient of the award celebrating artistic and creative excellence.

With the COVID-19 pandemic, MacDowell postponed its popular annual Medal Day Ceremony from August 2020 to August 2021. Cash is expected to visit the Granite State next year to receive the prize during a free public event on August 8, 2021.

Over a career spanning multiple musical genres, Rosanne Cash earned four GRAMMY Awards, 12 GRAMMY nominations and has released 15 albums. She’s also penned four books – including a best-selling memoir - and had essays published in The New York Times, Rolling Stone, the Oxford-American, and The Nation.

Cash discusses the honor from MacDowell and shares more stories from her remarkable musical journey, in conversation with Kate McNally. The playlist for the program will include:

The title track from her latest release, “She Remembers Everything”

A version of “The Only Thing Worth Fighting For,” featured in the HBO show “True Detective”

“Tennessee Flat Top Box,” a tune written by her father, the legendary Johnny Cash

“By Degrees,” a protest song by Mark Erelli featuring Rosanne Cash, Lori McKenna, Josh Ritter, Anais Mitchell and Sheryl Crow

PROGRAMMING NOTE: Each Sunday evening from 7 to 10 p.m. on NHPR, The Folk Show presents great folk music from days gone by to emerging new artists, combined with performances, interviews and listener requests.