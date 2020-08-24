Special Broadcast: NPR Three-Part Series on the Racial Justice Movement

As America and the world continue to grapple with the coronavirus pandemic, an ongoing conversation around racial justice and our history of race relations is also top of mind with many Americans this summer. Since the killing of George Floyd during an arrest by Minneapolis police on May 25, an outpouring of grief, anger and calls to action continues to take place.

NPR is producing three one-hour specials, called The Summer of Racial Reckoning. The series will comprise new reporting on racial injustice, the protests that have swept the country and where the nation is headed. NPR’s Ailsa Chang and Rachel Martin will host the series, probing this unique time in American history.

Join NHPR for the special broadcasts, airing on three consecutive Saturday evenings beginning August 29.

The broadcast lineup:

Saturday, August 29 – 10 p.m. – 11 p.m.

The first episode explores the lives of the people at the center of the protests whose deaths sparked the overall racial justice movement.

Saturday, September 5 – 10 p.m. – 11 p.m.

The second episode focuses on deeply rooted systemic racism opposed in the protests.

Saturday, September 12 – 10 p.m. – 11 p.m.

The third episode reports on what has come of the protests so far, and the nation’s path forward.

In each hour, Chang and Martin step through the story with other NPR hosts and correspondents bringing the last three months of American history into focus in a new way.

