Special Broadcast: NPR Code Switch Podcast

NHPR continues to bring listeners special programming related to national and global protests over the death of George Floyd in police custody.

Join us this Sunday for a special airing of the NPR podcast Code Switch. On May 31, the podcast explored the topic “A Decade of Watching Black People Die”. Hosts Gene Demby and Shereen Marisol Maraji reflected on the deaths of hundreds of blacks who have been killed in police custody since 2014. Jamil Smith, senior writer at Rolling Stone, also read from an essay he wrote more than five years ago: "What Does Seeing Black Men Die Do for You?"

Tune in to NHPR Sunday, June 7 at 4 p.m. to hear the podcast live on-air. To learn more about the content of the program, click here.  

NOTE: This special broadcast will preempt the first half hour of the BBC Newshour on Sunday afternoon.

