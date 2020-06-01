Special Broadcast: National Call-in About Racism, Violence and Our Future

Anger and unrest over the death of George Floyd in police custody fueled protests across the nation over the weekend. The ongoing impact of the COVID-19 pandemic and record unemployment are also causing tensions throughout our country. NHPR is making changes to its programming lineup today to bring you the latest news and conversation as events unfold.

New Hampshire Calling will not air this evening, Monday June 1. Instead, we will carry an extra hour of All Things Considered from 7 to 8 p.m., to bring listeners the latest news updates.

Please join us from 8 to 10 p.m. this evening as we broadcast an important live national conversation about race in America and its impact on the upcoming presidential election. WNYC and Minnesota Public Radio are producing a special program called America: Are We Ready? A National Call-in about Racism, Violence and Our Future Together. The program will be hosted by Kai Wright and Brian Lehrer of WNYC. Guests will include Angela Davis from Minnesota Public Radio, Tanzina Vega from The Takeaway, and others.

Listeners can call 1-844-745-8255 to share their stories and ask questions. Tune in to NHPR, or listen via livestream at nhpr.org this evening.