Special Broadcast: Marketplace Three-Part Series on The Economy

As coronavirus cases continue to surge across the country, Marketplace is probing the current state of the U.S. economy and looking ahead to what a future economy may look like. A three-part special this summer asks the question: “The Economy, What Now?” During the hour-long specials, Marketplace’s hosts and correspondents will look at some of the explosive variables impacting our economy right now, including the ongoing pandemic, historic unemployment, and the conversation around social injustice.

Join NHPR for the special broadcasts, airing on three consecutive Mondays beginning August 3.

Each special will run at 1 p.m., in the time slot usually occupied by the second hour of Here & Now.

Marketplace is a production of our public media partners at APM (American Public Media).

The broadcast lineup:

Monday, August 3 - 1 p.m. – Technology: The Pivot Point

Molly Wood of Marketplace Tech will host the broadcast and share how current innovations might help us transition to our post-pandemic future, and how the crisis has underscored the inequity in internet access.

Monday, August 10 – 1 p.m. – Reimagining the Economy

Marketplace Morning Report’s David Brancaccio will host the broadcast. This episode will cover the economic impacts of systematic racism, what a new reimagined U.S. economy might look like and what it will take to get there.

Monday, August 17 – 1 p.m. – The Economy, Reset

Kai Ryssdal will host the third broadcast. Ryssdal, a senior editor of Marketplace, will cover the effects that the global pandemic has had on Black and other minority communities, including the increasing unemployment rate, deaths due to pandemic, and systematic racism. Through host interviews, relevant historic examples, and personal stories, the program will offer solutions-based ideas for a fully integrated and inclusive economy more equitable for all.