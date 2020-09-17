Special Broadcast: Diaries of a Divided Nation 2020

Join NHPR this Saturday, Sep. 19, from 4 p.m. to 5 p.m. for a special broadcast of Diaries of a Divided Nation 2020 – a people’s history of the United States recorded in real-time – from public media partner KCRW in Los Angeles.

The program will bring to life the voices and stories of seven ordinary people with different views, living in different places, and with different stakes in politics. A team of audio journalists has documented their lives over the course of 2020 and through extraordinary events that have unfolded in the United States since March. From a high school student activist with immigrant parents from Washington state, to a white traditionalist Roman Catholic with nine children from Virginia, each participant has recorded their thoughts and experiences to share. From racial justice to the impact of the COVID-19 pandemic, to economic equality – these stories will surface some of the issues on the minds of many Americans in this extraordinary time.

For more info on the program, click here.

NOTE: The program will air in the place usually reserved for The Moth.