Special Broadcast: American Amplified Call-in Special on Resident Tensions

New England’s coasts, mountains, lakes and lifestyle are long-established magnets for visitors from ‘away.’ From the Berkshires of western Massachusetts, to Vermont’s Green Mountains, New Hampshire’s Lakes Region and coastlines from Down East Maine to the Ocean State – the region is a popular destination for second homeowners. While that relationship can be beneficial on some levels, tensions between year-round residents and ‘part-timers’ are being heightened by city dwellers escaping to the country during the coronavirus pandemic.

Join us this Thursday for the latest call-in special from America Amplified and the New England News Collaborative, looking at the question: “Whose town is this anyway?” The program will be produced by WCAI public radio in Woods Hole, Massachusetts. WCAI’s Mindy Todd will host. Tune in to hear the program on NHPR on Thursday, May 14, from 1 to 2 p.m., in the time slot usually occupied by Here and Now. Listeners can send questions about resident relations and share their stories in advance via americamplified@nepr.net.

Thursday’s special is the latest in the series of America Amplified programs looking at the coronavirus pandemic in New England. Previous specials on topics like education, frontline health care workers, summer tourism, and New England’s economy have originated from other New England News Collaborative member stations, including Connecticut Public, Maine Public, New England Public Radio and New Hampshire Public Radio. The next program in the series will be broadcast May 21 from Vermont Public Radio.