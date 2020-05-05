Special Broadcast: America Amplified Call-in Special on Summer Tourism

From grand resorts to family campgrounds, ferry rides to offshore islands, lobster bakes to arts festivals – New England’s economy is rooted in a strong summer tourism season. COVID-19 now threatens the 2020 touring season, with cancellations, closures and uncertain timelines around the resumption of normal economic activity.

Join us this Thursday for the latest call-in special from America Amplified and the New England News Collaborative, looking at the summer tourism season and its impact on New England’s economy. The program will be produced by Maine Public’s “Maine Calling” team, and hosted by Jennifer Rooks. Listen in on Thursday, May 7, from 1 to 2 p.m., in the time slot usually occupied by Here and Now. Listeners can send questions about summer tourism and share their stories in advance via americamplified@nepr.net.

Thursday’s special is the latest in the series of America Amplified programs looking at the coronavirus pandemic in New England. Previous specials on topics like education, frontline healthcare workers, and New England’s economy have originated from other New England News Collaborative member stations, including Connecticut Public, New England Public Radio and New Hampshire Public Radio. Upcoming programs will be broadcast from WCAI in Woods Hole, MA (May 14) and Vermont Public Radio (May 21).