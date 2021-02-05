Speaker Says N.H. House Will Meet In Person This Month

New Hampshire House Speaker Sherman Packard has announced plans for the 400-member House to meet in person later this month. But NHPR’s Josh Rogers reports, the location remains undisclosed.

In a notice to lawmakers Friday, Packard said the House is planning to meet on Feb. 23 and Feb. 24 in a 55,000-square-foot venue that is heated and equipped with contagion-reducing HVAC equipment.

Packard wrote that outdoor meetings, which is how the House met most recently, in a UNH parking lot, aren’t practical in winter, and said more details will be announced when the venue is confirmed.

Last year the state’s highest court ruled that the Legislature could meet remotely without violating the state constitution, but in his notice to lawmakers Packard reiterated his view that without a specific rule permitting remote meetings -- which the House has so far declined to enact -- lawmakers must gather in person.

“There is no plug and play solution,” Packard wrote. “Just as no viable solution was identified in the first 8 months of the pandemic, no viable solution has been identified in the 2 months since Organization Day.”