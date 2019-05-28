Related Program: 
All Things Considered

For Some Teenagers, A Higher Minimum Wage Would Mean Far More Than A Bigger Paycheck

By 36 seconds ago
  • 24-year-old Alissandra Murray at the Derry Public Library where she works.
    24-year-old Alissandra Murray at the Derry Public Library where she works.
    Peter Biello | NHPR

At $7.25, New Hampshire has the lowest minimum wage in New England. The next lowest is Connecticut at $10.10 per hour. This year, New Hampshire legislators are taking a serious look at raising the wage - up to $12 per hour. And as they do, NHPR is talking with people who would be impacted by that change, including one group not often represented in political debates: teenagers.

Opponents of raising the minimum wage often argue that most of the people earning it are teenagers, and because they’re usually not supporting themselves or a family, it wouldn't make a huge difference to them.

That may be true for some teenagers, but not for all of them.

When 24-year-old Alissandra Murray was a teenager, a higher wage would have meant more than just a few extra bucks for outings with friends.

"I grew up in a very conservative household and until I was 18 I wasn't allowed to work outside of the house and I was raised to believe that women weren't supposed to at all," says Murray.

Her parents didn’t believe women should attend college, but Murray had other plans for her life, and those plans required work.

When she was 18, she got her parents’ permission to find a job, which she did, at American Eagle, a clothing store. She made $9 an hour. But even with this little bit of freedom, she still felt stuck.

Her parents didn't believe women should attend college, but Murray had other plans for her life, and those plans required work.

"Because I couldn't prove to landlords that I could pay rent because my income was so low and so I just had to stand like a really unhappy and unhealthy environment," she said.

After three more years with her parents, Murray saved up enough to slip into an apartment on someone else’s lease. She started a new job making $9.50 an hour that went up to ten as she began working full time.

To save money, she ate peanut butter and jelly and ramen, and even slept in her car to avoid the 40 mile round trip to work. But even as her pay and responsibilities increased, she still struggled to make ends meet.

"It's really scary. It's really depressing. It's really dehumanizing. like you just feel like a failure, and you feel like there’s no point in trying. It’s taken me so many years to get to this point, and I’m still struggling," she said.

Murray says part of why she tells her story...is to make it clear that life is hard on a low income - even when it’s higher than the minimum wage. But she has now structured her life in a way that helps her advance.

She enrolled at SNHU, where she’s studying communications and political science. She hopes to get her masters’ in library science. She now works 35 hours a week at two libraries, in Derry and Hanover, New Hampshire.

"I love working in a library. I love being able to provide information and all sorts of different people go to libraries and I just love learning about communities and getting to be a part of them," she says.

Murray says she’s a lot happier, but the math is daunting. There’s tuition, rent, gas, groceries, car payments, medical expenses, phone bills. And she’s bringing in less than $2,000 a month after taxes.

"I just don't want to have any debt," she says. "I don't know if I'll ever make enough to own a house, but I would just like to not worry and when I have to refill my prescription every month I would like to not worry. When my car needs to be fixed like right now everything is this big meltdown because I don't know how I'm going to take care of it."

She says taking care of things means making far more than the $12 bucks an hour minimum the legislature is considering, but she says it’s a good start.

Tags: 
Minimum Wage
Minimum Wage Series
NH Politics

Related Content

You Asked, We Answered: Can Minimum Wage Workers Afford Rent In New Hampshire?

By Nov 5, 2018
Getty Images | NPR

New Hampshire’s minimum wage is the lowest in New England. It's the same as the federal rate: $7.25 an hour. Meanwhile, Maine sets its minimum wage at $10; Vermont, at $10.50; and Massachusetts, $11, is on the way up to $15.

For the latest in NHPR's Only in New Hampshire series, listener and lifelong Manchester resident Kathy Staub asked:

New Hampshire is surrounded by states with a minimum wage of $10 or more. How do higher wage commuters impact rents along the border?

N.H. Senate Passes Bill to Raise Minimum Wage

By Mar 22, 2019
Dan Tuohy / NHPR

 

New Hampshire's Senate on Thursday passed a bill to raise the state's minimum wage.

The bill, which passed 14-10, would raise the minimum wage to $10 an hour in 2020 and $11 or $12 an hour in 2021, depending on additional benefits provided by employers, such as paid sick days.  The bill also would set the tipped minimum wage at $4 an hour, with workers making below the new minimum wage with tips being compensated for the difference by their employer.

House Passes $12 Minimum Wage, Rejects Push for $15 'Living Wage'

By Mar 14, 2019
Allegra Boverman for NHPR

On a 210-145 vote, Democrats passed a bill on Thursday in the N.H. House that would raise the state’s minimum wage to $12 an hour.

N.H. Lawmakers Begin Debate on Minimum Wage Increase

By Feb 20, 2019
Allegra Boverman for NHPR

Democrats began their push this session to raise New Hampshire’s minimum wage during hearings at the Statehouse on Tuesday.

Lawmakers are considering three different bills that would each take a different approach to increasing the state’s rate, which currently stands at $7.25 an hour.

Democrats Aim To Raise N.H. Minimum Wage, Business Group Remains Opposed

By Jan 14, 2019

New Hampshire Senate Majority Leader Dan Feltes says an increase in the minimum wage is long overdue.

New Hampshire repealed its own state minimum in 2011, and has since used the federal rate of $7.25 per hour. 

Feltes and fellow Democrats in the legislative majority hope to raise the wage.