 Some N.H. Teachers' Unions Spar With School Boards Over Reopening | New Hampshire Public Radio

Some N.H. Teachers' Unions Spar With School Boards Over Reopening

By 35 minutes ago

In Rochester and Timberlane, teachers concerned about health and safety protocols are asking boards to reconsider reopening plans.
Credit Dan Tuohy for NHPR

With school just weeks away, some districts are still at odds with teachers' unions over whether to reopen buildings.

Unions across the state are still in the process of  bargaining with districts over how reopening plans affect current contract provisions.

Get stories like this in your inbox...sign up for our COVID newsletter today.

And in Rochester and Timberlane, teachers' unions are pushing their school boards to reconsider plans that staff and students back into school buildings.

On Thursday, the Timberlane Teachers’ Associaton sent a letter to the school board, asking it opt for a fully remote option for the first six weeks to "provide time to plan a comprehensive model that addresses the needs of all students and staff.”

Union president Maria Kendall says the request was neccessary because the union hasn't received answers to its questions about “everyday logistics,” including how to enforce mask rules, how PPE will be made available, who will disinfect classrooms between cohorts, and whether textbooks and shared materials will be allowed in classrooms.

“It’s like asking a surgeon to go into surgery and not providing any tools,” Kendall said.

During statewide school closures in the spring, parents expressed outrage over the district’s transition to remote learning, which only allowed for limited contact between teachers and students and barred any live online instruction.

Kendall says the Remote 2.0 model would be an improved version of the spring model, but many families say the district should return to in-person learning so that kids have better instruction and parents can return to work.

Tags: 
Coronavirus Coverage - Education
Education
schools
Coronavirus Coverage

Related Content

Coronavirus Update: N.H. Reports 1 More Death; Current Hospitalizations Down to 11

By 1 hour ago
CDC

NHPR is continuing to cover the developing story around coronavirus in New Hampshire. Bookmark this page for the latest updates, including case numbers and other important news of the day. Click here for all of our COVID-19 coverage.

As We Return To Work And School During The Pandemic, Can The Air Inside Be Kept Safe?

By 5 hours ago

Across America, buildings are opening back up — offices, schools, theaters, stores, restaurants — even as evidence mounts that the coronavirus can circulate through the air in a closed indoor space.

That means a lot of business owners and facility managers are calling up people like Dennis Knight, the founder of Whole Buildings Systems in Charleston, S.C., asking what they can do to make sure their building doesn't spread the virus.

How To Tell A Real COVID-19 Contact Tracer's Call From A Scammer's

By Julie Appleby 13 hours ago

State officials and federal agencies warn there's a new phone scam circulating: Callers posing as COVID-19 contact tracers are trying to pry credit card or bank account information from unsuspecting victims.

The grifters apparently are taking advantage of a genuine public health intervention that is crucial to stopping the spread of the novel coronavirus: contact tracing.

Yelp Report Shows Hundreds of N.H. Businesses Shut Down Amid Pandemic

By & Aug 19, 2020
TONY WEBSTER, WIKIMEDIA COMMONS

Hundreds of businesses have shuttered across the state due to the coronavirus pandemic, reveals a new report from the review site Yelp.

A spokesperson for Yelp told NHPR that 449 businesses closed (both temporarily and permanently) between March and July. Last month, 280 businesses were marked as permanently closed in the state.