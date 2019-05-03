Related Program: 
The Exchange

Sky Crew: The Universe Expands

By The Exchange 31 minutes ago
  • The first picture of a black hole which in a galaxy called M87 more than 50 million light-years away.
    The first picture of a black hole which in a galaxy called M87 more than 50 million light-years away.
    EVENT HORIZON TELESCOPE COLLABORATION

Space scientists are still celebrating the first picture ever of a black hole.  The image was taken by ten telescopes on four continents working in concert to create an image many thought they would never see.  NASA is evaluating the threat of asteroids coming close to earth in the near future, and seeking solutions to help deflecting them.   And NASA reveals details for a moon-base with a broader goal of going to Mars.  

This program will air on Monday, May 6 at 9 a.m., and will be rebroadcast again at 7 p.m. Audio of the discussion will be available after the show. 

 

GUESTS:

 

  • Mal Cameron - former astronomy and space educator at the McAuliffe Shepard Discovery Center and coordinator of its NASA Educator Resource Center.
  • John Gianforte –astronomy instructor and UNH Observatory Director; co-founder of the "Astronomical Society" of northern New England.
  • Nicole Gugliucci -Assistant Professor of Physics and Astronomy at Saint Anselm College.
Tags: 
black hole
Astronomy
astrophysics
NASA
asteroid
Moon
Mars
SpaceX