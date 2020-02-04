Sky Crew: Life Beyond Earth?

Our Sky Crew returns to discuss missions to Mars in 2020 as well as new evidence of the building blocks for life elsewhere, not just on far off exo-planets but even on relatively nearby moons. We also focus on the red supergiant star Betelgeuse; why is it dimming in the night sky? What astronomy news has caught your eye?'
Air date: Wednesday, Feb. 5, 2020
GUESTS:
- Mal Cameron - former astronomy and space educator at the McAuliffe-Shepard Discovery Center.
- John Gianforte - astronomy instructor and UNH Observatory Director; co-founder of the Astronomical Society of northern New England.
- Nicole Gugliucci - assistant professor of Physics and Astronomy at Saint Anselm College.