Sky Crew: Life Beyond Earth?

By The Exchange 3 hours ago
  • An artist rendering of water geysers on Europa, one of Jupiter's 79 moons.
    DAVID LADD / NASA GODDARD SPACE FLIGHT CENTER

Our Sky Crew returns to discuss missions to Mars in 2020 as well as new evidence of the building blocks for life elsewhere, not just on far off exo-planets but even on relatively nearby moons. We also focus on the red supergiant star Betelgeuse; why is it dimming in the night sky?  What astronomy news has caught your eye?'

Air date: Wednesday, Feb. 5, 2020

