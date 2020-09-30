Sky Crew: Getting Started Skygazing & Signs of Life on Venus

Phosine, a toxic gas commonly produced by organic life forms, was recently discovered in the Venusian atmosphere. The Sky Crew returns to discuss how it might have gotten there, and the tantalizing possibility that it is a sign of life on Venus. Closer to home, we discuss how to get started skygazing in your own backyard and what you can see in the night sky this fall. It's a perfect time to look skyward, and we consider whether satellites and space junk might be getting in the way.

Airdate: Thursday, Oct. 1, 2020

GUESTS:

Mal Cameron - former astronomy and space educator at the McAuliffe-Shepard Discovery Center.

- former astronomy and space educator at the McAuliffe-Shepard Discovery Center. John Gianforte - astronomy instructor and UNH Observatory Director; co-founder of the Astronomical Society of Northern New England.

- astronomy instructor and UNH Observatory Director; co-founder of the Astronomical Society of Northern New England. Nicole Gugliucci - assistant professor of Physics and Astronomy at Saint Anselm College.

Read more: