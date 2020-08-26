 Six Months Into The Pandemic, State Epidemiologists Talk Testing, Back-To-School | New Hampshire Public Radio
UNH campus welcomes students back with signs for social distancing.
As we head into fall, K-12 and college students and staff prepare for the new school year. Meanwhile, large events, from bike rallies to weddings, across the country and in New England, have been linked to outbreaks, as summer tourism reaches a peak in New Hampshire. We talk with epidemiologists about where we are now, with testing, tracing, and preparedness, and how to stay safe this fall. 

Air date: Thursday, August 27, 2020. 

GUESTS:

  • Dr. Benjamin Chan - State epidemiologist for New Hampshire. 
  • Dr. Elizabeth Talbot - Infectious disease specialist at Dartmouth-Hitchcock Medical Center. 
What will happen on college campuses in the fall? It's a big question for families, students and the schools themselves.

A lot of what happens depends on factors outside the control of individual schools: Will there be more testing? Contact tracing? Enough physical space for distancing? Will the coronavirus have a second wave? Will any given state allow campuses to reopen?

For all of these questions, it's really too early to know the answers. But one thing is clear: Life, and learning for the nation's 20 million students in higher education, will be different.

New Hampshire colleges will likely continue with some aspects of virtual learning when students return to campuses this fall. It's a particular challenge for disciplines like earth science, which rely on field trips and physical lab work.