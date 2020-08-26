Six Months Into The Pandemic, State Epidemiologists Talk Testing, Back-To-School

As we head into fall, K-12 and college students and staff prepare for the new school year. Meanwhile, large events, from bike rallies to weddings, across the country and in New England, have been linked to outbreaks, as summer tourism reaches a peak in New Hampshire. We talk with epidemiologists about where we are now, with testing, tracing, and preparedness, and how to stay safe this fall.
Air date: Thursday, August 27, 2020.
GUESTS:
- Dr. Benjamin Chan - State epidemiologist for New Hampshire.
- Dr. Elizabeth Talbot - Infectious disease specialist at Dartmouth-Hitchcock Medical Center.