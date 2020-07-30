 Shifting Household Dynamics In A Pandemic | New Hampshire Public Radio
The Exchange

Shifting Household Dynamics In A Pandemic

By The Exchange 43 minutes ago

Home in Concord, NH.
Credit Cori Princell; NHPR

The coronavirus pandemic has forced everyone indoors, where we're in much closer quarters with our families, spouses, and roommates. Without external escapes, daily annoyances can become exasperating and tensions can run high. We chat about how we can address the shifting dynamics in our households and better communicate with each other. For those that live alone, we discuss the ways that isolation can impact us and how to find community remotely. 

Air date: Thursday, July 30, 2020

GUESTS:

  • Tom Power - family relationship consultant based in Meredith, and author of: “Family Matters: A Layperson’s Guide to Family Functioning.”
  • Nicole Sublette - Licensed Mental Health Counselor at a private practice in Concord.

Resources

While we will not be focusing on child abuse or domestic violence during this show, the following is a list of resources that are available for those who might need them.

"Supporting Child and Family Wellbeing during the COVID-19 Emergency" from N.H. DCYF

Waypoint Family Warm Line, offering a confidential non-emergency line to speak with a family support professional, M-F 8:30-4:30

Know & Tell: A Program by the Granite State Children's Alliance, which offers free online training about recognizing and reporting child abuse and neglect, with recently updated information for supporting children and families during the COVID-19 pandemic.

If you or someone you know is experiencing domestic violence, call 1-800-799-SAFE (7233) or 866-644-3574.

