 Shifting Engagement Through Virtual Events | New Hampshire Public Radio
Related Program: 
The Exchange

Shifting Engagement Through Virtual Events

By The Exchange 10 minutes ago

Credit Pixabay

For months now, many conferences, festivals, seminars, and other gatherings have shifted online. We discuss what's lost in translation and what might be gained, including new audiences who couldn't attend in person. Also, we examine why some virtual events are more engaging than others and whether they're here to stay. 

Air date: Monday, July 13, 2020. 

  

GUESTS:

Tags: 
Coronavirus Coverage
Festivals
Events