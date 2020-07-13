Shifting Engagement Through Virtual Events

For months now, many conferences, festivals, seminars, and other gatherings have shifted online. We discuss what's lost in translation and what might be gained, including new audiences who couldn't attend in person. Also, we examine why some virtual events are more engaging than others and whether they're here to stay.
Air date: Monday, July 13, 2020.
GUESTS:
- Miriam Carter - Executive Director of the League of NH Craftsmen.
- Kira Morehouse - digital marketing professional, a delegate to the New Hampshire Conference United Church of Christ, and a member of Brookside Congregational Church.
- Russ Grazier - CEO of Portsmouth Music and Arts Center.