Setbacks, And Perseverance, On TED Radio Hour

By Staff 10 minutes ago
  • Dan Tuohy / NHPR

Listen to the TED Radio Hour series, Setbacks: Stories of people overcoming adversity and their takeaways from the challenge.

Part I: Leticia Gasca: What Can We Discover When We Talk Openly About Our Failures? 

Part II: Alison Ledgerwood: How Can We Reframe Setbacks In A Positive Light?

Part III: Phil Plait: How Can Mistakes Lead to Scientific Advancement? 

Part IV: Charly Haversat: How Can We Let Go Of The Need To Be Perfect?

Part V: Jon Bowers: Can Striving For Perfection Help Us Learn From Our Failures?

TED Radio Hour