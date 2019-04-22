Send Us Your Questions and Stories for an Upcoming Series On Workforce Shortages In N.H.

The Exchange is working on a series of shows about workforce shortages in New Hampshire. New Hampshire boasts one of the nation’s lowest unemployment rates, but the state is also facing a serious workforce shortage.

The Exchange will spend several shows exploring how we got here, the sectors and regions most affected, and discussing possible solutions.

As we develop this series, we want to hear from you:

What does New Hampshire need in order to attract, and maintain, a more robust workforce?

Are you struggling to find qualified candidates to hire?

Are you having trouble finding a good job in New Hampshire?

What particular barriers to employment do you see in your industry (such as healthcare, skilled labor, and tourism)?

What regional or demographic barriers to this problem do you see as an employer or an employee? (For example: rural/urban workforce challenges, older workers, workers with disabilities, workers with criminal records, etc.)

What examples of good workforce recruitment have you seen?

If you left the state or work outside of New Hampshire because you couldn't find a job here, why?

Submit your stories and questions below. You can also email exchange@nhpr.org, or leave us a voicemail: 800-892-6477.

