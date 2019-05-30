Senate Passes Bill to Rollback Controversial Election Law SB 3

A bill that would reverse a controversial election law passed the New Hampshire Senate on Thursday.

It would effectively roll back a two-year old law that requires new voters to show documentation they live in the state.

The law, known as SB 3, passed in 2017 and has since been the subject of lawsuits by Democrats and others who said it created unnecessary hurdles for new voters.

Speaking before Thursday's vote, Republican Senator Regina Birdsell told her colleagues complaints about SB 3 were overblown. "Senate Bill 3 was used for almost a year and a half in municipal, state and federal elections with no negative impacts," she said, "and no one was denied the right to vote under Senate Bill 3."

The bill has already passed the New Hampshire House. Governor Chris Sununu has not said whether he will allow it to become law or veto it. However, his spokesman tells NHPR the governor opposes "any attempt to undo the election integrity reforms he signed into law last year."