Senate Passes Bill to Rollback Controversial Election Law SB 3

By 31 minutes ago

Voters make their way to the polls in Bedford in 2018.
Credit Allegra Boverman for NHPR
 

A bill that would reverse a controversial election law passed the New Hampshire Senate on Thursday.

 

It would effectively roll back a two-year old law that requires new voters to show documentation they live in the state.

 

The law, known as SB 3, passed in 2017 and has since been the subject of lawsuits by Democrats and others who said it created unnecessary hurdles for new voters.

 

Speaking before Thursday's vote, Republican Senator Regina Birdsell told her colleagues complaints about SB 3 were overblown. "Senate Bill 3 was used for almost a year and a half in municipal, state and federal elections with no negative impacts," she said, "and no one was denied the right to vote under Senate Bill 3."

 

The bill has already passed the New Hampshire House. Governor Chris Sununu has not said whether he will allow it to become law or veto it. However, his spokesman tells NHPR the governor opposes "any attempt to undo the election integrity reforms he signed into law last year."

 

Tags: 
SB3
Election Law
Voting Laws
NH Politics

Related Content

What Difference Could Four Words Make? A Lot, When It Comes to N.H. Voting Laws

By Feb 7, 2017
Casey McDermott, NHPR

At first glance, one of the voting bills introduced by Representative David Bates this week would seem to be just a minor change, removing just four words from an existing statute.

The Windham Republican wants to strike part of the state law defining what it means to be a resident or inhabitant, or what it means to claim residency — specifically, the part that extends that definition to include people who intend to remain in New Hampshire "for the indefinite future." Those definitions, in turn, are used to help decide who’s eligible to vote in New Hampshire.