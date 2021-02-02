 Senate Confirms Alejandro Mayorkas, First Immigrant And First Latino To Lead DHS | New Hampshire Public Radio
Senate Confirms Alejandro Mayorkas, First Immigrant And First Latino To Lead DHS

The Senate confirmed Alejandro Mayorkas today, putting the first immigrant and first Latino in charge of the Department of Homeland Security — and in charge of President Biden's immigration agenda.