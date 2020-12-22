 Sen. Shaheen Reacts To Pandemic Relief Bill; Says She Won't Get COVID Vaccine Yet | New Hampshire Public Radio

Sen. Shaheen Reacts To Pandemic Relief Bill; Says She Won't Get COVID Vaccine Yet

Credit Allegra Boverman for NHPR

Lawmakers are finalizing a long-awaited pandemic relief bill. The $900 billion package would be the first significant pandemic aid from Washington since the spring.

It includes $600 dollar stimulus payments for millions of Americans, aid for vaccination efforts, and small business loans, among other measures.

New Hampshire Senator Jeanne Shaheen has been working on the compromise legislation, and she joined NHPR's Peter Biello to talk about it, as well as the distribution of the COVID-19 vaccine.

Listen to the interview:

Coronavirus Coverage

