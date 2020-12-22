Sen. Shaheen Reacts To Pandemic Relief Bill; Says She Won't Get COVID Vaccine Yet

Lawmakers are finalizing a long-awaited pandemic relief bill. The $900 billion package would be the first significant pandemic aid from Washington since the spring.

It includes $600 dollar stimulus payments for millions of Americans, aid for vaccination efforts, and small business loans, among other measures.

New Hampshire Senator Jeanne Shaheen has been working on the compromise legislation, and she joined NHPR's Peter Biello to talk about it, as well as the distribution of the COVID-19 vaccine.

