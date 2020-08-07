The Search for a COVID Vaccine

The race is on to develop a COVID vaccine and quickly make it accessible. We discuss the types of vaccines that are currently in the works and when they might be available. We also explore how effective these vaccines might be, how long they'll be protective, and the problems we will face with distribution.
Air date: Monday, Aug. 10, 2020.
GUESTS:
- Kendall Hoyt - Assistant Professor of Medicine at the Geisel School of Medicine and a Lecturer at the Thayer School of Engineering
- Anne Sosin - Program Director for the Center for Global Health Equity at Dartmouth
- Matthew Fox - Professor of Epidemiology at the BU School of Public Health